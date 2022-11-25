Black Friday predicted to warm and comfortable

Calling all shoppers!

It looks like you are in for good deals and good weather today.

Bakersfield got quite warm yesterday with a high of 79°, but things should be a bit cooler today with a high of 72°.

We are spending the weekend in the mid to upper 60s, dropping to 62° on Monday, and then even dipping into the upper 50s on Tuesday.

The Kern River Valley is feeling close to 70° today, also spending the weekend in the upper 60s, and then dropping to the upper 50s on Monday with a 10% chance of rain.

Most of Kern also tracking slight rain changes going into the beginning of next week.

Our Grapevine communities are spending the next few days in the upper 50s and heading into the 40s as we get to the beginning of next week.

Overnight lows next week look to be close to and even below freezing for our Mountains.

Our Deserts are feeling the mid 60s for the next few days and then dropping to the mid 50s by Tuesday.

As for California-wide travel weather: Southern California is still experiencing some gusty winds, but that wind advisory is set to expire in the early afternoon today.

