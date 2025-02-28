Breezy again Friday, rain possible Sunday

TGIF, Kern County. Our up and down temperature trend this week is leveling off as we welcome March this weekend.

We had gusty winds hang on overnight in the mountains, particularly in the south mountains, and a high wind warning is active for Grapevine and Lebec through 7:00 p.m. Friday evening. If you're traveling down the 5 today, wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible along the Grapevine, so use caution along that stretch.

There's a weak system passing through Kern Friday afternoon, and there's a minor chance, around 10-20%, of light showers late Friday night. This is not expected to be impactful.

By the weekend, rain chances kick up across Kern. Sunday afternoon into Monday, we're expecting some showers. Early estimate rain totals have Bakersfield receiving 0.3" up to 0.5" of rain.

Also with this system: snow potential. Snow levels are hovering near 4,000' late Sunday night, so there is a chance for flurries of snow along your early Monday morning commute.

We're tracking this storm's progress and will keep you posted if anything changes.

