Brief warm up before rain chances this weekend

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. The next few days will be slightly warmer as we have a brief warming trend to wrap up the work week. Bakersfield will be in the low 70s Thursday and Friday before we have more active weather coming this weekend.

A major storm is impacting Northern California and parts of the Pacific Northwest this week, and significant rainfall is expected near and north of Sacramento. That same system will bring scattered showers to us here in Kern Friday night into Saturday, but we won't have nearly the same impact from this as we see in the north. As of Wednesday, parts of the valley could see around a tenth of an inch of rain Friday and Saturday. We're continuing to monitor this storm's progress.

Here are your high temperatures for Wednesday. Have a great day and prepare for light rain this weekend.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 69 degrees by late afternoon

Taft: 70

Arvin: 70

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 68 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 64

Wofford Heights: 66

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 65 by the afternoon.

California City: 64

Ridgecrest: 66

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 60 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 59

Pine Mountain Club: 58

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

