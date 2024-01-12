Watch Now
Brrr! A below freezing night for most of Kern

Temperatures in the 20s and 30s are expected county wide
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 21:00:26-05

Out weather is starting to calm down a bit.

We're done with winter weather for now, but winter temperatures are still here.

In fact we're tracking a very cold Thursday night.

All of Kern County has a shot to fall down to the freezing mark overnight, and the coldest spots in the mountains will be well into the 20s.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of our Valley locations.

Highs will be near normal for Friday though, with 40s and 50s across Kern.

Looking long term, a warm up is expected over the next 7 days, with highs in the 60s returning next week!

