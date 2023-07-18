Brutal stretch of heat

Monday continued a very hot stretch of weather.

Bakersfield hit 105° on Saturday, 110° on Sunday, and 109° on Monday.

The temperatures were accompanied by unusually high humidity, too.

The dew point in Bakersfield was in the 60s on Sunday, driving up the heat index, or "feels like temperature" to 113­°!

Dew points in the mid 50s kept the heat index near the actual temperature Monday, and dropping humidity should make it feel a little bit cooler on Tuesday.

That being said, it's still going to be hot.

Bakersfield will get up to about 107°, and highs in the desert areas could break 110° once again.

Mountain towns will be in the 90s.

I don't expect our heatwave to let up any time soon either.

Highs in the Valley will be in the triple digits as far as we can forecast.

Be ready for more heat!