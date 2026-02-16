Busy President's Day with wind, rain and mountain snow

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. This President's Day kicks off a busy weather week here in Kern and statewide.

The first impact we'll feel this morning is wind. Strong gusty winds are expected county-wide, expected to peak around lunchtime Monday. We're monitoring the chance for tree damage, power outages, and potential visibility impacts due to blowing dust or the wind blowing during a rain shower.

The valley and desert are under a Wind Advisory with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Similar to last week's wind storm, Bakersfield could very well have wind gusts up to 45 mph. The south mountains near the I-5 could feel winds as strong as 60 mph.

The strong winds are connected to the storm system that's moving into Kern this morning. The first of several waves of rain showers is likely to begin in the late morning Monday. Widespread rain showers are expected with this initial band.

Through Monday evening, scattered rain and thunderstorm chances remain. Tuesday also brings scattered rain and thunderstorm chances to Kern.

Now, let's talk snow. Snow levels begin slightly high through the day Monday, around 5,500 to 6,000'. Neighborhoods near Pine Mountain Club and Frazier Park are likely to see snowflakes first, and then snow levels drop as we get behind the initial band of showers.

Snow levels drop to around 3,000' Tuesday night into early Wednesday. This is low enough that we expect snow at pass level along the 5 and 58. Accumulations up to 2" are possible on the mountain passes, and we could even see some snowflakes mixing with the rain near Lake Isabella.

As always whenever we have winter weather in the forecast, make sure your windshield wipers are working, check road conditions before heading out, and travel with extra caution as roadways could be slick.

We have a chance for rain lasting into the day Wednesday and Thursday, and we will consistently update our website with the latest storm conditions.

