Calm and dry Friday, rain chances early Saturday

Happy Friday, Kern County. We're expecting calm conditions today before our weather gets more active this weekend.

Another storm system is approaching California, and it's set to bring rain chances to Kern County starting on Saturday. No major impacts are expected from this system in Kern, but northern California is expecting heavier rain and snow in the Sierra Nevada.

Closer to home, around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, light scattered rain is expected to start in the valley. Scattered showers are possible to hang on into the afternoon on Saturday, but we dry up quickly by Sunday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 59 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 59

Arvin: 59

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 55 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 53

Wofford Heights: 55

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 57 by the afternoon.

California City: 59

Ridgecrest: 58

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 47 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 50

Pine Mountain Club: 49

