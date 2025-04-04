Calm and mild Friday, warming through the weekend

TGIF, Kern County. The warming trend we've been tracking all week is finally getting closer. In fact, it arrives just in time for the weekend!

For Friday, we're expecting a calm and mostly clear day with high temperatures in the low-70s in the valley, mid-50s in the mountains, 60s in the KRV, and 60s and 70s for the desert.

Winds will be calmer today compared to earlier this week, but a bit of a breeze is still possible in east Kern. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible in the Mojave area.

A ridge of high pressure builds in over the next 48 hours, and that's bringing warmer temperatures and calm conditions through the weekend.

Bakersfield will likely be in the mid-70s by Saturday and low-80s Sunday.

Nationwide, we're still tracking severe weather in parts of central and southern U.S. through this weekend. Heavy rain and flooding is possible for parts of the lower Ohio Valley and into the Mississippi Valley, and strong thunderstorms or even tornadoes could develop for Arkansas, Tennessee and parts of northeast Texas. We're monitoring that extreme weather through the weekend.

