Calm at home, Idalia to impact Florida

Our weather is holding pretty steady here in Kern County.

We're looking at slightly above average temperatures with hazy, but cloud free skies.

The same cannot be said for Florida, where they're bracing for Hurricane Idalia.

Currently a category 2 storm, Idalia will reach Category 3 strength before making landfall southeast of Tallahassee.

Heavy rain, storm surge, and winds over 100 miles per hour are expected as Idalia make landfall, the first hurricane of the season to do so in the United States.

It's not all bad weather news that we're tracking, though.

We're still on track for a nice cooldown into Labor Day Weekend, with highs in the 80s here in the Valley.

