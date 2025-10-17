Calm, comfortable weekend ahead

Our weather is looking fairly uneventful for the next few days, which is almost always a good thing!

The only issues we have to watch out for this weekend will be a small chance for patchy fog Saturday morning, and hazy skies in the Valley.

Highs this weekend will range from the upper 60s our coolest mountain areas, to lower 80s in the warmest parts of the Valley and desert.

Temperatures don't look to move much into next week, either.

We're tracking the potential for a small midweek cooldown as a fairly week low pressure system moves our way.

That system could bring a few storms to the southern Sierra as well, but widespread rain does not look likely.

