Calm, comfortable weekend ahead

Our weather will be uneventful for the next few days
23ABC Evening weather update October 17, 2025
Posted

Our weather is looking fairly uneventful for the next few days, which is almost always a good thing!

The only issues we have to watch out for this weekend will be a small chance for patchy fog Saturday morning, and hazy skies in the Valley.

Highs this weekend will range from the upper 60s our coolest mountain areas, to lower 80s in the warmest parts of the Valley and desert.

Temperatures don't look to move much into next week, either.

We're tracking the potential for a small midweek cooldown as a fairly week low pressure system moves our way.

That system could bring a few storms to the southern Sierra as well, but widespread rain does not look likely.

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

10/17/2025

Clear

-° / 55°

1%

Saturday

10/18/2025

Clear

82° / 58°

1%

Sunday

10/19/2025

Partly Cloudy

83° / 57°

1%

Monday

10/20/2025

Clear

82° / 57°

1%

Tuesday

10/21/2025

Mostly Clear

82° / 58°

5%

Wednesday

10/22/2025

Clear

75° / 57°

3%

Thursday

10/23/2025

Clear

75° / 56°

4%

Friday

10/24/2025

Mostly Clear

76° / 56°

7%