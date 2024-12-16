Calm conditions Monday with a warm-up possible by the end of the week

Happy Monday, Kern County. After a windy weekend, our weather pattern is set to settle down this final week before Christmas. To start out your Monday in the valley, areas of patchy fog are possible on your morning commute. The National Weather Service has not issued a Dense Fog Advisory, but visibility could still be impacted in parts of the valley.

Heading into the afternoon, our temperatures are set to be quite nice. Partly cloudy conditions are expected this afternoon, and high temperatures range from the low to upper 60s county-wide.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 64 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 61

Arvin: 65

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 66 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 62

Wofford Heights: 64

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 67 by the afternoon.

California City: 65

Ridgecrest: 64

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 60 degrees by the afternoon

Frazier Park: 62

Pine Mountain Club: 59

