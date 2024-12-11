Calm conditions Wednesday before rain chances start early Thursday

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. After a windy day yesterday, we're expecting much calmer conditions before our weather gets more active heading into the weekend.

For Wednesday, though, temperatures are right around average for a December day. Areas of patchy fog are possible in the valley early this morning with a dense fog advisory in effect until 10:00 a.m.

We're tracking a cold front that's set to arrive in California by Thursday. This is bringing scattered rain to Kern County starting early Thursday morning, around 5:00 a.m. Minimal impact is expected from this system. Realistically, we can expect around a tenth of an inch of rain in the valley throughout the day Thursday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 61 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 60

Arvin: 62

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 64 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 61

Wofford Heights: 63

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 58 by the afternoon.

California City: 58

Ridgecrest: 58

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 55 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 58

Pine Mountain Club: 60

