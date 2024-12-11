Calm conditions Wednesday before rain chances start early Thursday

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. After a windy day yesterday, we're expecting much calmer conditions before our weather gets more active heading into the weekend.
For Wednesday, though, temperatures are right around average for a December day. Areas of patchy fog are possible in the valley early this morning with a dense fog advisory in effect until 10:00 a.m.
We're tracking a cold front that's set to arrive in California by Thursday. This is bringing scattered rain to Kern County starting early Thursday morning, around 5:00 a.m. Minimal impact is expected from this system. Realistically, we can expect around a tenth of an inch of rain in the valley throughout the day Thursday.
Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 61 degrees by late afternoon
Delano: 60
Arvin: 62
Kern River Valley
Lake Isabella: Expecting 64 by this afternoon.
Kernville: 61
Wofford Heights: 63
Desert
Mojave: Expecting 58 by the afternoon.
California City: 58
Ridgecrest: 58
Mountains
Tehachapi: Expecting 55 degrees by the afternoon.
Frazier Park: 58
Pine Mountain Club: 60
