Calm for a few days

Tuesday brought very strong winds and a bit of rain to Kern County.

Our weather is much calmer on Wednesday, and will stay that way for the next several days.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds and near average high temperatures across the county.

Another round of active weather is in sight, though.

Rain chances increase starting on Sunday, but latest model data has the bulk of the rain arriving in Kern County early on Monday, and lasting into Tuesday.

Additional rain will be possible Wednesday and Thursday as well.

It's still a little too far out for fine details on this storm, but rain is looking very likely for all of Kern County.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

