Calm for a few days

23ABC Evening weather update February 11, 2026
Posted

Tuesday brought very strong winds and a bit of rain to Kern County.

Our weather is much calmer on Wednesday, and will stay that way for the next several days.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds and near average high temperatures across the county.

Another round of active weather is in sight, though.

Rain chances increase starting on Sunday, but latest model data has the bulk of the rain arriving in Kern County early on Monday, and lasting into Tuesday.

Additional rain will be possible Wednesday and Thursday as well.

It's still a little too far out for fine details on this storm, but rain is looking very likely for all of Kern County.

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

02/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 42°

7%

Thursday

02/12/2026

Mostly Clear

63° / 41°

7%

Friday

02/13/2026

Mostly Clear

63° / 42°

5%

Saturday

02/14/2026

Cloudy

69° / 47°

4%

Sunday

02/15/2026

Rain Late

67° / 49°

74%

Monday

02/16/2026

Showers

61° / 46°

52%

Tuesday

02/17/2026

Rain

57° / 40°

67%

Wednesday

02/18/2026

Showers

53° / 40°

52%