Calm for now, but more rain in sight

Our weekend rain is over with now, and skies are beginning to clear across Kern.

It was a good, soaking rain for most, with Bakersfield picking up 0.60".

The next few days are looking mostly dry for us, except for a small rain chance Thursday and Friday.

Valley highs will range from the mid 60s to low 70s this week, so there's not too much to be concerned with, and the week should be nice overall.

Models are pointing to more wet weather for next weekend, though.

It's still far enough out that we can't pinpoint fine details, but at this point rain looks likely all across Kern for Saturday, with the possibility of showers lingering into Sunday.

This looks like a steadier, heavier rain compared to the scattered showers of our most recent storm.

It also looks warmer, with snow being less of a concern.

We'll keep tracking the storm through the week, and let you know how it may impact your weekend travel plans.

