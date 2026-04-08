Calm in the valley, windy in the mountains and desert on Wednesday

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. Our forecast for the next 48 hours or so will see little change, but we have two storm systems set to shake things up in California this weekend.

Wednesday will be clear and calm here in the valley with a forecast high of 82 degrees in Bakersfield.

Gusty winds are expected in our mountain and desert neighborhoods. The Mojave Desert Slopes has a Wind Advisory through 11 a.m. Wednesday, but breezy conditions hang on into the evening. West to Northwest winds with gusts up to 40 mph are possible near Mojave.

The National Weather Service also issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Lake Isabella area, also through 11 a.m. Small craft is not recommended to travel in the KRV, and the wind gusts could create waves along the Lake.

Now to the changes this weekend. We have two storm systems on the way, and the second one is likely stronger.

Storm 1 impacts Northern California Thursday and Friday, sending rain to areas up north. Then storm 2 arrives on Saturday. Storm 2 is coming from the Gulf of Alaska, so it is much cooler.

Our main impacts from the storm will be rain and thunderstorm chances, plus a pretty decent cooldown. Our rain chances exist Friday through Sunday. The exact timeline of when the rain will start is leaning toward Friday night, but that is subject to change.

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