Calm stretch of weather ahead

23ABG Evening weather update October 28, 2025
Here in Kern County, our weather is fairly uneventful.

High pressure building in will give us calm, warmer-than-average weather all week.

If anything, we may see some patchy dense fog in the valley.

The weather is much more active outside of Kern County.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for many areas south of Kern County, where highs in the 90s are likely.

The biggest weather story remains Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall in Jamaica earlier on Tuesday, tied for the strongest Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall, packing winds of 185 miles per hour.

Melissa has passed Jamaica by now, and will impact Cuba Tuesday night, before moving onto the Bahamas on Wednesday.

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

10/28/2025

Clear

-° / 52°

6%

Wednesday

10/29/2025

Clear

79° / 55°

2%

Thursday

10/30/2025

Mostly Clear

82° / 55°

3%

Friday

10/31/2025

Clear

77° / 54°

4%

Saturday

11/01/2025

Mostly Clear

78° / 55°

3%

Sunday

11/02/2025

Partly Cloudy

76° / 55°

2%

Monday

11/03/2025

Mostly Clear

79° / 55°

1%

Tuesday

11/04/2025

Partly Cloudy

77° / 56°

3%