Calm stretch of weather ahead

Here in Kern County, our weather is fairly uneventful.

High pressure building in will give us calm, warmer-than-average weather all week.

If anything, we may see some patchy dense fog in the valley.

The weather is much more active outside of Kern County.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for many areas south of Kern County, where highs in the 90s are likely.

The biggest weather story remains Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall in Jamaica earlier on Tuesday, tied for the strongest Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall, packing winds of 185 miles per hour.

Melissa has passed Jamaica by now, and will impact Cuba Tuesday night, before moving onto the Bahamas on Wednesday.

