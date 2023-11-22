Watch Now
Calm weather continues through the holiday

Most of the country will enjoy calm weather for Thanksgiving
Posted at 10:46 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 01:46:16-05

Not too much to worry about in our Kern County forecast through Thanksgiving.

The next 24 hours will be calm and mild, with only a few clouds drifting through.

Thanks giving looks great too, just a few cloud early in the day, and some gusty winds in Eastern Kern by the afternoon.

Nationwide, the weather is a little messy on the East Coast this evening, but should clear up Wednesday afternoon.

We're tracking some heavy snow in the Rockies for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but the rest of the country will be fairly calm!

