Calm weather continues through the holiday

Not too much to worry about in our Kern County forecast through Thanksgiving.

The next 24 hours will be calm and mild, with only a few clouds drifting through.

Thanks giving looks great too, just a few cloud early in the day, and some gusty winds in Eastern Kern by the afternoon.

Nationwide, the weather is a little messy on the East Coast this evening, but should clear up Wednesday afternoon.

We're tracking some heavy snow in the Rockies for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but the rest of the country will be fairly calm!

