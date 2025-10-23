Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Calm weather to close out the week

23ABC Evening weather update October 22, 2025
You may have woken up to thunder Wednesday morning, as a line of showers and storms worked their way through Kern County.

The storms were spotty in nature, even in Bakersfield some spots picked up heavy rain, while the airport only measure 0.01"

After that initial line our weather has been relatively calm, and is likely to stay that way.

The weak storm system that brought the rain is on it's way out of California.

Behind it we expect cool temperatures to stick around, with highs in the 50s and 60s in our mountain areas for Thursday, and mainly 70s in the Valley and desert.

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

10/22/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 57°

6%

Thursday

10/23/2025

Clear

75° / 55°

4%

Friday

10/24/2025

Mostly Clear

80° / 55°

3%

Saturday

10/25/2025

Partly Cloudy

76° / 55°

10%

Sunday

10/26/2025

Clear

73° / 54°

4%

Monday

10/27/2025

Clear

74° / 54°

3%

Tuesday

10/28/2025

Clear

75° / 54°

3%

Wednesday

10/29/2025

Mostly Clear

78° / 56°

3%