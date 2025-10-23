Calm weather to close out the week

You may have woken up to thunder Wednesday morning, as a line of showers and storms worked their way through Kern County.

The storms were spotty in nature, even in Bakersfield some spots picked up heavy rain, while the airport only measure 0.01"

After that initial line our weather has been relatively calm, and is likely to stay that way.

The weak storm system that brought the rain is on it's way out of California.

Behind it we expect cool temperatures to stick around, with highs in the 50s and 60s in our mountain areas for Thursday, and mainly 70s in the Valley and desert.

