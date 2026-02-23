Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Calm weather week ahead

23ABC Morning Weather Update Feb 23, 2026
Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. After last week's busy weather with several rounds of rain and snow, we enter into a calm, and warm, stretch this week.

High pressure is settled off the coast, supporting calm conditions and allowing afternoon temperatures to warm. Still, as we expect with winter mornings, temperatures will be cold in the early hours.

Monday's a good day to dress in layers. Mountain and desert towns are waking up to temperatures mostly in the 30s, and we're in the 40s here in the valley.

Through the afternoon, temperatures warm up to a touch above seasonal average with calm winds and partly cloudy skies. Bakersfield will be in the high-60s to right around 70 degrees on Monday.

Mountain towns will be in the low-60s, and the KRV and desert will also warm to the mid-to-upper-60s. With temperatures consistently above freezing in the mountains, much of the snow from last week will melt.

Into the day Tuesday, northern California is set to receive additional rain and snowfall, but we are staying dry here in Kern. Temperatures will stay fairly consistent this week before a slight warm up this weekend.

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

02/23/2026

Mostly Sunny

71° / 51°

1%

Tuesday

02/24/2026

Partly Cloudy

76° / 53°

1%

Wednesday

02/25/2026

Partly Cloudy

75° / 57°

6%

Thursday

02/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

74° / 55°

9%

Friday

02/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

76° / 55°

7%

Saturday

02/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

79° / 55°

6%

Sunday

03/01/2026

Mostly Cloudy

75° / 53°

6%

Monday

03/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 52°

16%