Calm weather week ahead

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. After last week's busy weather with several rounds of rain and snow, we enter into a calm, and warm, stretch this week.

High pressure is settled off the coast, supporting calm conditions and allowing afternoon temperatures to warm. Still, as we expect with winter mornings, temperatures will be cold in the early hours.

Monday's a good day to dress in layers. Mountain and desert towns are waking up to temperatures mostly in the 30s, and we're in the 40s here in the valley.

Through the afternoon, temperatures warm up to a touch above seasonal average with calm winds and partly cloudy skies. Bakersfield will be in the high-60s to right around 70 degrees on Monday.

Mountain towns will be in the low-60s, and the KRV and desert will also warm to the mid-to-upper-60s. With temperatures consistently above freezing in the mountains, much of the snow from last week will melt.

Into the day Tuesday, northern California is set to receive additional rain and snowfall, but we are staying dry here in Kern. Temperatures will stay fairly consistent this week before a slight warm up this weekend.

