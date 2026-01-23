Calm weather weekend, though fog chances remain in the forecast

Happy Friday, Kern County. Compared to the rest of the country, our weather this weekend will be very calm.

We do have fog chances for Friday and Saturday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for the entire San Joaquin and Sacramento Valley until 11 a.m. Saturday. If your weekend plans take you anywhere within California's central valley, drive safely as fog is likely.

There's a solid chance for the sunshine to peek out in Bakersfield by Friday afternoon. If the fog lifts like it's expected to, temperatures will be in the low-60s with partly cloudy skies.

Away from the valley, temperatures stay in the 50s and low-60s this weekend. Provided the fog lifts into the afternoon, valley towns will be in the low-60s through the weekend.

We have a very steady weather pattern heading into next week, meaning additional valley fog chances linger through at least Monday morning.

