Calm week ahead of the holidays

Calm weather continues here in Kern County.

Our weather pattern of foggy nights and hazy days is likely to continue, too.

While no Dense Fog Advisory has been issued yet, we'll likely see more fog in the Valley Monday night into early Tuesday, followed by clearing but hazy skies into the afternoon.

Air quality will remain poor, and temperatures will stay cool.

Bakersfield's high will be in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday.

If you're hitting the road in the next three days, you've got nothing to worry about here in Kern, or even across California.

However, the weather will be very active elsewhere.

Arctic air is spilling into the US this week, bringing freezing temperatures as far south as Texas and Florida by the end of the week.

As that arctic air approaches the midwest, it will help power a strong winter storm, too.

Snow totals over a foot are possible in the Great Lakes region Wednesday through Friday, alongside potential blizzard conditions.

This means severe delays will be possible for major airports including Chicago and Minneapolis.

Keep a close eye on the forecast if you're planning to travel by air!