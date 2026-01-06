Calmer, cooler this week

After some very active weather over the weekend, this week is looking much calmer in Kern County.

Rain is falling to our north on Monday, but is unlikely to impact Kern.

That system will bring cooler weather though, with temperatures dropping by mid-week.

Winds will likely pick up in eastern Kern as the cooler air moves in, too.

As we head toward the weekend, high pressure looks to build in.

That will bring temperatures back up for most of Kern, but could also increase our fog chances in the Valley.

