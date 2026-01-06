Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Calmer, cooler this week

Rain chances are low, but not zero
After some very active weather over the weekend, this week is looking much calmer in Kern County.

Rain is falling to our north on Monday, but is unlikely to impact Kern.

That system will bring cooler weather though, with temperatures dropping by mid-week.

Winds will likely pick up in eastern Kern as the cooler air moves in, too.

As we head toward the weekend, high pressure looks to build in.

That will bring temperatures back up for most of Kern, but could also increase our fog chances in the Valley.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

01/05/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 46°

3%

Tuesday

01/06/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 45°

8%

Wednesday

01/07/2026

Partly Cloudy

56° / 43°

24%

Thursday

01/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

52° / 36°

6%

Friday

01/09/2026

Clear

55° / 36°

3%

Saturday

01/10/2026

Mostly Clear

58° / 38°

4%

Sunday

01/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

57° / 39°

6%

Monday

01/12/2026

Clear

58° / 39°

5%