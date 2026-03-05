Calmer, cooler weather for Thursday

While Wednesday was a comfortable day in the Valley, that was not the case all across Kern.

Winds were strong in our mountain and desert areas, with peak gusts in the desert near 50 miles per hour.

Winds will remain strong into the evening, but begin to drop overnight, and be much lighter for Thursday.

Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday, though, with highs ranging in as cool as about 50° in our mountain areas, to right around 60° in the Valley.

Warmer weather is on track for the weekend!

