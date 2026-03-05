Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Calmer, cooler weather for Thursday

23ABC Evening weather update March 4, 2026
While Wednesday was a comfortable day in the Valley, that was not the case all across Kern.

Winds were strong in our mountain and desert areas, with peak gusts in the desert near 50 miles per hour.

Winds will remain strong into the evening, but begin to drop overnight, and be much lighter for Thursday.

Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday, though, with highs ranging in as cool as about 50° in our mountain areas, to right around 60° in the Valley.

Warmer weather is on track for the weekend!

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

03/04/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 44°

8%

Thursday

03/05/2026

Clear

65° / 42°

3%

Friday

03/06/2026

Clear

70° / 43°

3%

Saturday

03/07/2026

Clear

75° / 46°

0%

Sunday

03/08/2026

Clear

79° / 50°

0%

Monday

03/09/2026

Clear

82° / 52°

3%

Tuesday

03/10/2026

Clear

76° / 49°

3%

Wednesday

03/11/2026

Clear

76° / 50°

3%