Calmer, warmer weather on the way

If you stepped outside anywhere in Kern County on Monday, you probably noticed some strong winds.

Winds have gusted as highs as 94 miles per hour near Walker Pass on Monday, and even in Bakersfield winds hit 40 miles per hour.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Valley until 11PM, and for the rest of Kern until 5 AM Tuesday.

Even after the winds have peaked, Tuesday will be on the breezy side, with gusts over 20 miles per hour in the Valley, and over 30 miles per hour in the mountains and desert.

Tuesday will be chilly too, with highs in the upper 50s in the Valley, and as cool as the upper 30s in the mountains!

That means we'll continue one of the coldest starts to the year we've ever had here in Bakersfield.

Through April 3rd, Bakersfield hasn't hit 75° one time.

Prior to 2023 the latest Bakersfield had made it into the new year without hitting 75° was April 1st, that was all the way back in 1938!

Much warmer weather is coming, though!

By the weekend Valley areas will be close to 80 degrees, and mountain areas could hit 70!