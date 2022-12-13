Calmer weather ahead

This weekend brought busy weather to Kern County, as well as most of California.

Here in Kern places like Wofford Heights picked up impressive rain totals, near 1.5".

Totals were less in the Valley, with Bakersfield receiving only 0.20", still enough to take us within a few hundredths of a inch of average for the water year.

We saw some snow, too, enough for CHP to pace traffic over the Grapevine early Monday morning.

The system is done with California, but it's not done impacting the US.

The storm will actually strengthen as it moves east, bringing blizzard conditions and heavy snow to the northern plains and midwest.

As cold air from the storm moves into the gulf states, severe weather, including a risk for tornadoes, is expected.

Here at home, things are calm.

Temperatures will remain chilly, with a high of 52 expected in Bakersfield on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be cold as skies clear Tuesday night, and a Freeze Watch has been issued north and west of Bakersfield.