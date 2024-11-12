Calmer winds Tuesday, but temperatures stay cool

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. After an eventful Monday that brought high winds, rain and a dust storm to parts of Kern County, our weather will calm down for your Tuesday. Now that we're behind the cold front, our temperatures will stay on the cooler side with highs only in the 50s and 60s by later on this afternoon.

Thursday night into Friday, another storm system is set to drop into California bringing more rain chances and cooler temperatures. As of Tuesday, Bakersfield only has about a 20-30% chance of measurable rain from this system. We'll continue to track its progress throughout the week.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 60 degrees by late afternoon

Taft: 59

Arvin: 60

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 57 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 56

Wofford Heights: 57

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 61 by the afternoon.

California City: 63

Ridgecrest: 65

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 50 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 49

Pine Mountain Club: 47

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

