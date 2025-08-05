Chance for air quality impacts Tuesday due to Gifford Fire smoke

Tuesday brings a change in wind direction that could mean air quality impacts for a good portion of south and western Kern County due to the Gifford Fire. This fire began on Aug. 1, and it's active in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. As of Tuesday morning, it's burned over 72,000 acres and is 3% contained.

Model data shows a change in wind direction Tuesday night; possibly sending smoke into Kern County. If the fire is still actively burning through Tuesday night, that shift in the wind could bring ground-level smoke, meaning smoke you breathe in, into our area. The main locations to watch out for air quality impacts are in southwestern Kern County, including Taft, Arvin, Pine Mountain Club, and Bakersfield.

Aside from tracking possible air quality impacts, the only other thing to keep an eye on in our weather this week is a big warm up. Bakersfield has a chance for a heat wave this week as temperatures rise. Triple digit heat is likely by Thursday and into early next week. Take care of yourself and stay hydrated as temperatures climb.

