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Chance for isolated thunderstorms in eastern Kern County on Monday

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update July 13, 2026
Posted

Good morning! Clouds hang on for most of us on Monday, and eastern Kern County has a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

A quick recap of the weekend: Bakersfield had an observed high of 101 on Saturday, but the cloudy skies on Sunday kept us just below 100. We had an observed high of 99.

The clouds that rolled in were part of an influx of monsoonal moisture flowing in from the south. The cloud coverage and increased humidity are the biggest impact for Bakersfield, but eastern Kern County has the chance for other impacts on Monday.

Mountain and desert towns have a chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on Monday afternoon. Rain totals look minimal, but if thunderstorms develop, those can produce brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and of course, thunder and lightning.

Back here in the valley, the aforementioned showers are not expected to travel into the Bakersfield area. Breaks in the valley cloud coverage will likely send afternoon highs back above 100 on Monday.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

07/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

100° / 78°

1%

Tuesday

07/14/2026

Sunny

104° / 77°

0%

Wednesday

07/15/2026

Sunny

105° / 77°

0%

Thursday

07/16/2026

Sunny

103° / 74°

0%

Friday

07/17/2026

Sunny

101° / 73°

0%

Saturday

07/18/2026

Sunny

100° / 73°

0%

Sunday

07/19/2026

Sunny

100° / 76°

0%

Monday

07/20/2026

Sunny

100° / 76°

0%