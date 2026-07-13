Chance for isolated thunderstorms in eastern Kern County on Monday

Good morning! Clouds hang on for most of us on Monday, and eastern Kern County has a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

A quick recap of the weekend: Bakersfield had an observed high of 101 on Saturday, but the cloudy skies on Sunday kept us just below 100. We had an observed high of 99.

The clouds that rolled in were part of an influx of monsoonal moisture flowing in from the south. The cloud coverage and increased humidity are the biggest impact for Bakersfield, but eastern Kern County has the chance for other impacts on Monday.

Mountain and desert towns have a chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on Monday afternoon. Rain totals look minimal, but if thunderstorms develop, those can produce brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and of course, thunder and lightning.

Back here in the valley, the aforementioned showers are not expected to travel into the Bakersfield area. Breaks in the valley cloud coverage will likely send afternoon highs back above 100 on Monday.

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