Chance for lingering showers and thunderstorms on Monday

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. Lingering pop up showers and thunderstorms from the latest storm system are possible on Monday. After today, we dry out and slowly begin to warm up.

The storm that brought us some rain over the weekend begins to exit the region today. As it moves through California, lingering pop up showers and thunderstorms are possible.

No widespread rain is expected, but all of our communities have a chance for a stray shower or two through the afternoon. Best chances will be up in the Kern River Valley.

After Monday's active weather, we begin to slowly calm down and heat back up. Bakersfield will be in the low-to-mid-70s for the work week, and then we're looking at a larger warm up this weekend.

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