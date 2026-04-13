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Chance for lingering showers and thunderstorms on Monday

23ABC Morning Weather Update April 13, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. Lingering pop up showers and thunderstorms from the latest storm system are possible on Monday. After today, we dry out and slowly begin to warm up.

The storm that brought us some rain over the weekend begins to exit the region today. As it moves through California, lingering pop up showers and thunderstorms are possible.

No widespread rain is expected, but all of our communities have a chance for a stray shower or two through the afternoon. Best chances will be up in the Kern River Valley.

After Monday's active weather, we begin to slowly calm down and heat back up. Bakersfield will be in the low-to-mid-70s for the work week, and then we're looking at a larger warm up this weekend.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

04/13/2026

AM Clouds/PM Sun

65° / 49°

13%

Tuesday

04/14/2026

Sunny

74° / 49°

5%

Wednesday

04/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

77° / 51°

4%

Thursday

04/16/2026

Partly Cloudy

77° / 48°

4%

Friday

04/17/2026

Sunny

79° / 50°

0%

Saturday

04/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

86° / 56°

0%

Sunday

04/19/2026

Mostly Sunny

88° / 55°

3%

Monday

04/20/2026

Partly Cloudy

78° / 54°

19%