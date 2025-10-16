Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Chance for patchy fog early Thursday, slowly warming up into the weekend

23ABC Morning Weather Update Oct 16, 2025
Posted

Happy Thursday, Kern County. After Tuesday's good soaking rain, that added moisture could produce early season patchy fog in some outlying areas.

Delano, Taft, and other outlying valley communities could see some fog in the early part of Thursday and Friday, likely around sunrise. Remember to use low beam headlights and take it slow when driving through fog.

Outside of fog chances, our weather for the rest of this week is slowly warming into the weekend. We return to calm conditions Thursday, but temperatures stay mild. Mountain towns will feel afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s, the Valley and KRV will be in the 60s, and the desert will warm into the upper-60s and low-70s.

Weekend temperatures will be around 80 degrees for the Valley, KRV and desert, and mountain towns will be right around 70 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

10/16/2025

Sunny

69° / 52°

2%

Friday

10/17/2025

Sunny

76° / 56°

5%

Saturday

10/18/2025

Sunny

82° / 57°

1%

Sunday

10/19/2025

Partly Cloudy

82° / 57°

1%

Monday

10/20/2025

Sunny

79° / 56°

1%

Tuesday

10/21/2025

Sunny

79° / 57°

1%

Wednesday

10/22/2025

Partly Cloudy

75° / 57°

1%

Thursday

10/23/2025

Mostly Sunny

77° / 58°

1%