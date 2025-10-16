Chance for patchy fog early Thursday, slowly warming up into the weekend

Happy Thursday, Kern County. After Tuesday's good soaking rain, that added moisture could produce early season patchy fog in some outlying areas.

Delano, Taft, and other outlying valley communities could see some fog in the early part of Thursday and Friday, likely around sunrise. Remember to use low beam headlights and take it slow when driving through fog.

Outside of fog chances, our weather for the rest of this week is slowly warming into the weekend. We return to calm conditions Thursday, but temperatures stay mild. Mountain towns will feel afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s, the Valley and KRV will be in the 60s, and the desert will warm into the upper-60s and low-70s.

Weekend temperatures will be around 80 degrees for the Valley, KRV and desert, and mountain towns will be right around 70 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

