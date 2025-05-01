Chance for showers, thunderstorms into the day Thursday

Happy Thursday and happy May, Kern County. Our first of two shifts in our weather pattern will be felt Thursday.

The start of the day is calm, but by the afternoon, rain and thunderstorm chances come into play. The best chance for thunderstorm development is high terrain, like mountains, high desert and the west side hills. However, into the evening, there's still a minor chance for storm development in the valley.

Sun is really the fuel for these storms, so daytime hours bring the highest chance of thunderstorm development. As of Thursday morning, the first signs of storms look like they could develop in the early afternoon, and then scattered activity lingers through about dinner time.

If you do have a thunderstorm pass through your neighborhood, safety is important. Avoid open areas, trees and light poles. If you hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. As the National Weather Service says, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Into the weekend, we're keeping a close eye on a separate storm system set to cool us down and bring more rain chances to Kern.

