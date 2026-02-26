Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chance of fog returns

23ABC Evening weather update February 25, 2026
Wednesday was another beautiful day in Kern County.

Nice weather is expected to stick around, too, with one exception.

A chance of fog is back in the forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for areas north of Bakersfield Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Areas of patchy dense fog will be possible, but since we're getting toward the end of fog season, widespread or extremely disruptive fog is less likely.

Once any fog lifts Valley highs will climb into the 70s Thursday afternoon.

Highs in the 70s are expected to last into the weekend, and we could even be close to 80° by Saturday!

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

02/25/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 56°

6%

Thursday

02/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

73° / 57°

14%

Friday

02/27/2026

Cloudy

76° / 55°

7%

Saturday

02/28/2026

Mostly Clear

81° / 56°

11%

Sunday

03/01/2026

Partly Cloudy

78° / 52°

14%

Monday

03/02/2026

Mostly Clear

70° / 49°

11%

Tuesday

03/03/2026

Mostly Clear

71° / 49°

6%

Wednesday

03/04/2026

Partly Cloudy

73° / 48°

17%