Chance of fog returns

Wednesday was another beautiful day in Kern County.

Nice weather is expected to stick around, too, with one exception.

A chance of fog is back in the forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for areas north of Bakersfield Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Areas of patchy dense fog will be possible, but since we're getting toward the end of fog season, widespread or extremely disruptive fog is less likely.

Once any fog lifts Valley highs will climb into the 70s Thursday afternoon.

Highs in the 70s are expected to last into the weekend, and we could even be close to 80° by Saturday!

