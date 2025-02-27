Chance to tie temperature record in Bakersfield Thursday

Happy Thursday, Kern County. Our up and down temperature trend continues today with a true mixed bag of temperatures. This afternoon, high temperatures range from the low-60s in the mountains to low-80s in the valley.

The reason? Our wind setup. Throughout the day Thursday, gusty southeast winds will pick up at the peak and base of the mountains. Wind gusts up to 40 and 50 mph are possible at the base of the mountains, and gusts in Bakersfield could even be up to 30 mph.

As these winds flow down the mountain, the air compresses and heats up. That downslope effect brings warmer temps to the valley, similar to the Santa Ana winds to our south.

Bakersfield is forecasted to heat up to 83 degrees Thursday. The existing high temperature record, set back in 1980, is 83 degrees. If we warm up even one degree more, we could have a new temp record for Feb. 27.

In the extended forecast, minor rain chances are possible Sunday and Monday as a storm system drops into California. As of Thursday, there's a minor chance, around 30%, of scattered showers. Temperatures are also set to cool off as we welcome March this weekend.

