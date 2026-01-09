Chilly Friday night, fog chances increase this weekend

Clear skies will give us cold temperatures overnight and into Friday morning.

Temperatures in the 20s and 30s are expected countywide.

Winds will be calming down overnight, and our Wind Alerts are scheduled to expire at 10 PM Thursday night.

Winds will remain a little breezy in the mountains on Friday, but will switch from west to east.

Stronger east winds are expected to our south, where Santa Ana winds are expected Friday and Saturday.

Looking ahead to the weekend in Kern, high pressure is expected to build in.

That will send our temperatures up a bit, but will also increase the chance for fog in the Valley.

