Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Chilly Friday night, fog chances increase this weekend

Overnight lows in the 20s and 30s are expected
23ABC Evening weather update January 8, 2026
Posted

Clear skies will give us cold temperatures overnight and into Friday morning.

Temperatures in the 20s and 30s are expected countywide.

Winds will be calming down overnight, and our Wind Alerts are scheduled to expire at 10 PM Thursday night.

Winds will remain a little breezy in the mountains on Friday, but will switch from west to east.

Stronger east winds are expected to our south, where Santa Ana winds are expected Friday and Saturday.

Looking ahead to the weekend in Kern, high pressure is expected to build in.

That will send our temperatures up a bit, but will also increase the chance for fog in the Valley.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

01/08/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 36°

6%

Friday

01/09/2026

Clear

55° / 36°

4%

Saturday

01/10/2026

Partly Cloudy

59° / 36°

4%

Sunday

01/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

56° / 37°

6%

Monday

01/12/2026

Mostly Clear

58° / 40°

6%

Tuesday

01/13/2026

Mostly Clear

60° / 43°

6%

Wednesday

01/14/2026

Clear

60° / 44°

5%

Thursday

01/15/2026

Mostly Clear

64° / 44°

5%