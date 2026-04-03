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Chilly start to Friday; warming up for Easter weekend

23ABC Morning Weather Update April 3, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Friday, Kern County.

It's a cold start to Friday in all of our neighborhoods. Bakersfield is in the high-40s this morning, and we've seen 30s and 40s in the mountains and desert.

Afternoon temperatures will be slowly warming up after a cooler day on Thursday. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 77 degrees on Friday. The rest of Kern will be in the 60s and 70s.

Winds are still with us in eastern Kern County. The High Wind Warning along the Mojave Desert Slopes remains in effect until noon Friday.

The direction of the wind shifts this afternoon to the east, creating a downslope wind effect. East winds flow down the mountains and into the valley, heating up the air as it flows down the mountain. That east wind is to thank for the higher temps here in Bakersfield on Friday.

Easter Sunday will be warm county-wide. Bakersfield will be in the upper-80s, mountain towns will be in the 70s, the KRV will warm up to the low-80s, and low-to-upper-80s will be felt in the desert.

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Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

04/06/2026

Partly Cloudy

87° / 55°

1%

Tuesday

04/07/2026

Sunny

84° / 53°

0%

Wednesday

04/08/2026

Sunny

85° / 59°

0%

Thursday

04/09/2026

Cloudy

83° / 58°

3%

Friday

04/10/2026

PM Thunderstorms

78° / 56°

82%

Saturday

04/11/2026

Scattered Thunderstorms

69° / 54°

59%

Sunday

04/12/2026

AM Showers

68° / 50°

38%

Monday

04/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

71° / 50°

16%