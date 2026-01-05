Chilly start to Monday with patchy fog

Happy Monday, Kern County. The first Monday of the New Year!

As you know, we had a rainy weekend across California. The north and south corners of the Golden State are waking up to rain showers Monday, though Kern County is dry.

We had partial clearing overnight, which allowed for significant cooling. Much of the county is in the 30s and 40s Monday morning. Bundle up while heading out to work or school!

The clearing also helped fog sneak in. Patchy fog is possible Monday morning in the valley and mountains. Take it slow while driving, especially when driving through low visibility areas.

Clouds build through the afternoon, and high temperatures will be mostly in the 50s. Some mountain towns will stay cooler, only in the upper-40s.

Fog chances remain in the forecast this week, though rain chances dry up. Expect mostly cloudy skies in the early half of the week.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

