Chilly start to Monday with patchy fog

23ABC Morning Weather Update Jan 5, 2026
Happy Monday, Kern County. The first Monday of the New Year!

As you know, we had a rainy weekend across California. The north and south corners of the Golden State are waking up to rain showers Monday, though Kern County is dry.

We had partial clearing overnight, which allowed for significant cooling. Much of the county is in the 30s and 40s Monday morning. Bundle up while heading out to work or school!

The clearing also helped fog sneak in. Patchy fog is possible Monday morning in the valley and mountains. Take it slow while driving, especially when driving through low visibility areas.

Clouds build through the afternoon, and high temperatures will be mostly in the 50s. Some mountain towns will stay cooler, only in the upper-40s.

Fog chances remain in the forecast this week, though rain chances dry up. Expect mostly cloudy skies in the early half of the week.

Weather

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

01/05/2026

Mostly Cloudy

62° / 47°

4%

Tuesday

01/06/2026

Partly Cloudy

61° / 44°

3%

Wednesday

01/07/2026

Partly Cloudy

57° / 45°

13%

Thursday

01/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

52° / 39°

18%

Friday

01/09/2026

Partly Cloudy

54° / 37°

6%

Saturday

01/10/2026

Sunny

57° / 38°

4%

Sunday

01/11/2026

Sunny

56° / 39°

4%

Monday

01/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

57° / 39°

5%