Chilly start to Wednesday, looking ahead to slight warm up this weekend

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. We're holding steady in our weather pattern this week as dry conditions and seasonal temperatures prevail.

The early morning will still be quite chilly. The freeze warning for the entire San Joaquin Valley has been extended through Thursday morning, and near or below freezing overnight temperatures are set to continue through the end of the work week.

By the weekend, a storm system is making its way to the West Coast. Precipitation seems to favor Northern California, and as of Wednesday Kern County is not expecting rain Saturday or Sunday.

And even further in the extended forecast, there's another system set to arrive early next week. This could bring better chances of rain to our areas, and early estimates have a 20-30% chance of rain next Tuesday.

Until then, have a safe and happy Wednesday.

Valley

Bakersfield: 60 degrees expected by late afternoon

Delano: 60

Arvin: 59

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: 56 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Kernville: 54

Wofford Heights: 55

Desert

Mojave: 58 degrees expected by late afternoon.

California City: 60

Ridgecrest: 62

Mountains

Tehachapi: 48 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Frazier Park: 46

Pine Mountain Club: 46

