Chilly weekend ahead

The rain has finally stopped across Kern County.

We're now up to 9.29" of rain for the water year, nearly 3 inches more than we usually get in a year!

The water has been nice, and needed, but we'll enjoy a bit of break for the weekend.

For both Saturday and Sunday we'll be tracking dry and cool weather.

Highs Saturday will range as cool as the 30s in the mountains to warm as the 50s in the Valley and Desert.

Bakersfield's forecast high is 56°, a full 15° cooler than average for this time of year.

Saturday will also come with continued strong winds in Eastern Kern.

Sunday looks to be about the same, but with slightly warmer temperatures and less wind.

Our weather will get active again soon enough, though.

Another storm is set to roll into Kern County Tuesday into Wednesday, which means the return of rain in the forecast, as well as some mountain snow.

We'll be watching that storm closely through the weekend.