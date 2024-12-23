Christmas Eve brings rain chances to Kern County

Happy Monday! Calm conditions today, but our weather gets more active on Christmas Eve. A storm system is set to arrive in California over the next 24 hours. Thankfully, here in Kern, we're expected to have minimal impacts.

Rain chances start mid-morning Tuesday, and scattered showers are possible throughout the day. Rain totals could be around a tenth to a quarter of an inch in the valley and mountains. Snow levels are above 6,000' mainly, but higher peaks in Kern could see mixing of snow and rain. Little accumulation is expected.

The other impact we're expecting is gusty winds in the desert. A wind advisory is in effect for the rest of the desert starting Tuesday morning. A high wind warning starts tomorrow morning along the Mojave Desert Slopes. Gusts could be up to 50mph.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 68 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 66

Arvin: 68

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 68 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 64

Wofford Heights: 66

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 69 by the afternoon.

California City: 70

Ridgecrest: 70

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 60 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 63

Pine Mountain Club: 61

