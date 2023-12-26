Christmas saw average temps, and Santa brought a slight warm-up in the forecast!

Happy Tuesday everyone.

We hope you had a very Merry Christmas!

As for the day after, we are set to see temps stay close to average for this time of year.

Bakersfield will see a high of 62°.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the upper 50s today.

The KRV will see highs hovering around the mid to low 60s.

And our deserts will reach temps in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We are set to see a slight warmup mid-week, before the rain chances kick in for this weekend.

It may be a rainy end to 2023!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

