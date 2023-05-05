Cinco de Mayo sees below average temperatures with a small shot of rain

Happy Friday and Cinco de Mayo!

However you are celebrating, you will be dealing with below average temperatures for this time of year.

Bakersfield will be seeing a high of 70°, with similar temperatures for the rest of the valley communities.

As for our Grapevine communities, they will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with Frazier Park expected to reach 51° today.

The Kern River Valley will be in the low 60s.

Our deserts will be in the mid 60s with warmer areas like China Lake and Ridgecrest in the low 70s.

Our air quality sees another good day, with the AQI being 49.

It is a little bit windy out in Eastern Kern today, with wind gusts getting close to and over 30 mph for some of our desert communities.

As for the valley, expect 15 to 20mph winds by 5 p.m. today.

The weekend looks still below average- but comfortable!

We have lingering rain chances until Saturday but only 10%.

