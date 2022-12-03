Clear Saturday, but rain comes back Saturday night into Sunday morning

Well rain is the big story of the day and Kern County has got it!

Here in Bakersfield, Saturday has a 60% chance of rain, however those rain chances are really going to be in effect overnight and not too much during the day.

The high today in Bakersfield is 64°.

The Kern River Valley is seeing 70% chances of rain today, however they are also expecting the majority of the rain to come in in the evening.

Temperature wise- the Kern River Valley is feeling low 60s and upper 50s.

Our Grapevine communities are tracking slight chances of rain today and greater chances going into Sunday.

Frazier Park sees an 80% chance of rain on Sunday.

Highs will be in the mid to low 50s.

Our desert communities also have those rain chances in their forecast, however their days will be mostly clear- with early mornings seeing more rain.

Temperatures will hover around the low 60s for today.

Kern County‘s rain chances stick around throughout Sunday and start to dissipate as next week begins.

As for snow chances: not very likely. Snow levels are predicted to be around 7,000 to 6,000 feet so our mountains shouldn't see snow in the forecast.

Air quality is looking better today and is in the moderate range.

