Clear skies for the meteor shower

We've gone from cloudy skies and rain to beautiful sunshine here in Kern!

The clearing comes just in time for the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower.

The peak will be Saturday night, but Friday and Sunday nights will be good shows, too.

The best advice to see the meteor shower is to get away from city lights.

Those with sufficiently dark skies can see dozens of meteors per hour!

In general, the darker the sky, the more meteors you'll see.

This years show has the potential to be better than usual, because the moon is barely lit up in the waning crescent phase.

The moon also won't even rise until about 2:30 Friday night, and not until around 3:30 Saturday night.

Skies should be crystal clear for Friday night, with a few clouds possible Saturday night, especially in northeastern Kern.

As far as the rest of weather for the weekend, we're looking at a warming trend.

Bakersfield will rise to about 95° on Saturday, and will be close to 100° by Sunday.

Next week looks to be mostly, in not all, triple digits.