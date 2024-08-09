Clear skies for the Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower is almost always the best meteor shower of the year, and it peaks this weekend.

The meteor shower will peak Sunday night, but shooting stars will be visible Saturday night and even Friday night, too.

The Perseids appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the northeast sky, but streak across the whole sky, so you don't necessarily have to be looking northeast.

If you can get to a dark enough spot, you're likely to see dozens of meteors per hour.

Even in the city you can catch a few shootings stars, but only you'll only see the very brightest of meteors thanks to light pollution.

Overnight lows will be in the 60s and 70s this weekend, so late night viewing will be comfortable.

Skies will be mostly clear for the meteor shower.

In addition to good news for those looking to see some shooting stars, the forecast has some good news temperature-wise.

Highs in the Valley will still be in the triple digits this weekend, but will drop back into the 90s by next week!

