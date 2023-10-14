Clear skies for the solar eclipse

Kern County is in for a great view of the upcoming solar eclipse.

As the eclipse is underway, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few high thin clouds.

That won't be enough to block our view!

Just make sure to wear eclipse glasses if you want to get a good luck.

Staring directly at the sun without eye protection can damage your eyes.

Here in Bakersfield the eclipse will officially start at 8:07 AM Saturday.

That's when the moon will first begin to cross over the sun, but it likely won't be noticeable until a few minutes later.

Over the next hour or so the moon will continue to pass over the sun.

As it does so the sky will get darker, and the temperature may even drop, especially as the eclipse reaches its peak at 9:23 AM.

From there the moon will start to move away from the sun, and by 10:48 AM the eclipse will be over.

After the eclipse, Saturday looks like a nice day weather wise.

Here in the Valley highs will be in the lower 80s with plenty of sun.

We are looking at some warmer weather in the forecast eventually.

By the end of next week Valley highs could top 90°.

