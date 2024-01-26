Clear skies mean dense fog is likely

Dense fog is likely to form in the San Joaquin Valley overnight.

All the ingredients are there: clear skies, low-level moisture, and high pressure overhead.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for areas north and west of Bakersfield through Friday morning.

Areas under the advisory could see visibility as low as 200 feet, and dense fog is possible outside of the advisory area, too, including in Bakersfield.

If you do encounter fog, make sure to drive slow and avoid using your high beams.

Fog will be possible for the next several days, as high pressure will be fully in control of our weather.

This will also lead to much warmer temperatures, as long as the fog lifts in time.

Assuming clear afternoons, valley highs could reach into the 70s by early next week!

Of course if the fog forms into a stubborn layer of clouds temperatures will run much cooler.



