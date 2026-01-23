Clear skies turn back to fog

Most of Kern County enjoyed clear skies Thursday afternoon.

That sets us up for more fog Thursday night into Friday.

The past few nights fog has been fairly slow to form, waiting until well after midnight, but it's likely we'll see fog form more quickly Thursday night.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire Central Valley.

Assuming the fog lifts, 50s and 60s are likely in the Valley, but as is always the case with fog, any places where the fog lingers it will be cooler.

