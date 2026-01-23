Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Clear skies turn back to fog

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect
23ABC Evening weather update January 22, 2026
Most of Kern County enjoyed clear skies Thursday afternoon.

That sets us up for more fog Thursday night into Friday.

The past few nights fog has been fairly slow to form, waiting until well after midnight, but it's likely we'll see fog form more quickly Thursday night.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire Central Valley.

Assuming the fog lifts, 50s and 60s are likely in the Valley, but as is always the case with fog, any places where the fog lingers it will be cooler.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

01/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 43°

8%

Friday

01/23/2026

Fog Late

64° / 44°

12%

Saturday

01/24/2026

Partly Cloudy

53° / 41°

7%

Sunday

01/25/2026

Partly Cloudy

60° / 40°

2%

Monday

01/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

63° / 39°

3%

Tuesday

01/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

61° / 41°

3%

Wednesday

01/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

60° / 42°

8%

Thursday

01/29/2026

Partly Cloudy

60° / 41°

6%