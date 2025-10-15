Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Clearing out after rain and snow

The first Pacific storm of the season is wrapping up
23ABC Evening weather update October 14, 2025
The first Pacific storm of the season is winding down!

It brought widespread rain and high elevation snow to Kern County late Monday night into Tuesday.

Here in Bakersfield we picked up 0.89" of rain, which gets our rainy season off to great start.

We usually average about a quarter of an inch for the entire month of October.

We could see that total increase slightly, too, as scattered showers and storms will continue into the early evening.

No rain or snow is expected for Wednesday, but we'll still feel the effects of the storm on our temperatures.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s Tuesday night, and mountain areas could fall too, or even below freezing.

That means some icy spots are possible, especially where snow has fallen.

Highs on Wednesday will range from just about 50° in our mountain areas to mid 60s in the Valley.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

10/14/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 51°

13%

Wednesday

10/15/2025

Mostly Clear

64° / 52°

4%

Thursday

10/16/2025

Clear

69° / 52°

5%

Friday

10/17/2025

Clear

76° / 55°

3%

Saturday

10/18/2025

Mostly Clear

81° / 57°

2%

Sunday

10/19/2025

Clear

80° / 57°

3%

Monday

10/20/2025

Clear

77° / 55°

2%

Tuesday

10/21/2025

Clear

75° / 55°

3%