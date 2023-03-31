Clearing skies ahead

Our weather is finally calming down.

Scattered showers and mountain snow were moving across Kern until Thursday afternoon.

They didn't amount to much, but there were some reports of a funnel cloud near Arvin.

This was likely a cold air funnel, a harmless funnel clouds that forms when the air is cold high in the atmosphere, and rarely ever touches the ground.

The threat for storm is behind us now, and we'll enjoy sunny skies and calm conditions through the weekend.

Temperatures will be comfortable, too, in the mid to upper 60s in the Valley.

We will still watch this storm as moves east though, as it's likely to fuel an intense severe weather event along the Mississippi river Valley on Friday.