Clearing skies and warming temperatures Tuesday

Good morning! Skies are clearing on Tuesday which will allow temperatures to climb. A Heat Advisory is in effect in the San Joaquin Valley through Thursday with widespread triple digits likely.

The influx of monsoonal moisture that arrived over the weekend is beginning to break, though a few clouds remain in the sky on Tuesday morning. Humidity is slightly higher than we're used to, so you may notice that as you're heading out the door.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 103 on Tuesday.

A Heat Advisory begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday and remains active through Thursday for the entire San Joaquin Valley. The afternoon heat plus poor overnight recovery (meaning warmer nighttime temps) is the reason. Drink water, spend time inside in the AC, and take breaks in the shade if you do need to be outside. Avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon heat and never, ever, leave children or pets in the car.

Heat is our big weather story through the work week. Even though the rest of our Kern communities are not under a heat advisory, it will still be hot. Lake Isabella has a forecast high of 96 on Tuesday, Tehachapi will be around 88, and California City will also be near 103, similar to Bakersfield.

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